Is Meek Mill Teasing a Collaboration With JAY Z and Eminem?

Meek Mill took to Twitter to tease what could be one of the most stacked trios in music. In a Tweet shared Saturday, May 18, the “Going Bad” rapper hinted that a project with JAY Z and (maybe?) Eminem was in the works.

“I’m making power moves wit jay & em #levels,” he wrote in a cryptic Tweet teasing what they’re working on.

I’m making power moves wit jay & em #levels — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 18, 2019

The Roc Nation artist has worked closely with JAY Z for years, making the follow-up collab to Championships' “What’s Free” one that would make perfect sense. The pair also teamed up to create REFROM Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization aiming to dramatically reduce the amount of people unjustly imprisoned.

While minds immediately jumped to “jay & em” meaning JAY Z and Eminem, an Eminem update account suggests he’s actually talking about Emory Jones. The Roc Nation apparel head lines up much more closely with JAY and Meek's past projects.

Rather than a song, Meek could have a clothing line with Roc Nation in the works.