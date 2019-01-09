Monsta X Reveals Their Guilty Pleasure Vending Machine Snacks

Monsta X just wrapped up an incredibly busy 2018 that included landing a spot on Billboard’s Social 50 chart and hitting well over 28M views on their “Shoot Out” music video. To celebrate, the emerging K-pop stars shared with us some of the snacks that helped keep them energized through the biggest year of their career.

Related: Monsta X Answer Monbebe's Burning Questions

While their glowing skin makes it clear they’re not indulging in junk food super often, the guys do have a few go-to snacks. Their vending machine choices span from needing a boost from Red Bull to make up for a busy schedule to adorably choosing 7UP to represent the group’s seven members.

Watch their vending machine adventures in the video above.

Monsta X’s Sound-Bite is just one of a ton of awesome exclusives we have with the group. Along with sharing their junk food cravings, they gave us a rundown of K-pop slang you need to know to keep up with their Monbebe.