Panic! At The Rodeo: Panic Played a Rodeo and Celebrated With the Most Yee-Haw Shirt You’ll Ever See
Get the highlights from their Houston performance
Panic! At The Disco playing a rodeo is a combination that works even better than you’d expect it to. Along with busting out tracks like their beloved “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show, the band also made a shirt with Brendon Urie riding a bull…
Related: Panic! At The Disco Pleads for Boundaries During Crowd Walk After Inappropriate Touching
The Houston Rodeo was a confusing and absolutely amazing event that completely changed our outlook on what a rodeo even is. After Cardi B played and broke Garth Brooks’ attendance record, the strange events kept on coming.
Concerts lined up for a full three weeks of shows includes everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Cardi B to Panic! At The Disco, with performances spanning through March 17. At their March 3 show, Panic took the stage at a packed NRG Stadium to play a 21-song set loaded with tracks from their recent Pray For The Wicked.
Ain't our first rodeo... thanks Houston -- pic.twitter.com/rsoizdjJF1— Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) March 4, 2019
To make the unexpected combination even better, the band released a shirt with a shirtless, gold-blazer-wearing Brendon Urie perched on top of a bull.
For anyone curious as to whether there is Rodeo specific merch for Panic! tonight...#HLSR #HoustonLivestockShowandRodeo #PanicattheDisco #PATD pic.twitter.com/jLy2yVhI0v— コリン ---- (@ladyrocerinx) March 3, 2019
Us for years: Panic’s merch is so ugly
Us: God I fucking want it
Panic: *releases the ugliest most preposterous yee haw rodeo ass abominations of merch*— Kaili -- (@prettyoddchild) March 3, 2019
While the best of the bunch was left out, the rest of their rodeo-exclusive merch is available here. Watch more highlights from their wonderfully yee haw performance below!
The visuals during Girls/Girls/Boys at the HOUSTONRODEO performance tonight! pic.twitter.com/rQ3AkAcejd— Panic! Updating (@panicupdating) March 4, 2019
love u b -- pic.twitter.com/G43gJ2QTuK— momo (@shadowpico) March 4, 2019