Quavo Teases Solo Album Featuring Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott and More

Quavo is truly a master of features, appearing on what seems like every song ever and laying down icy verses for everyone from Justin Bieber to Lil Yachty.

Now, Quavo is turning the tables.

For his upcoming solo album Quavo Huncho, the Atlanta rapper is enlisting the help of some of the biggest names in hip-hop. On a scribbled and burned piece of paper, Quavo teased possible “preseason” collabs with tourmate Drake, Cardi B, fellow Migos brothers Offset and Takeoff, and more.

Many such as Travis Scott are familiar faces, following a full collab album from Quavo and Scott under the name Huncho Jack. Quavo Huncho will be his debut solo LP and is expected soon.