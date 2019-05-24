Score My Life: Alessia Cara Adds Songs From P!nk and Taylor Swift to Her Life Playlist

Alessia Cara is diving into the songs that have shaped her career. From changing her name to try and match stage names like P!nk to timeless classics like Vitamin C’s “Graduation,” Alessia has a song for all of her most memorable moments.

“I just remember thinking ‘Ok finally, maybe something that I can have fun to,’” she admitted of the moment a remix of Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit Of Happiness” came on. From the track that could have almost made her hit song “Here” not happen to songs that remind her of moments like getting to perform with Taylor Swift, here’s the playlist to Alessia’s life.

"Here" – Alessia Cara "Get The Party Started" – P!nk "Serenade" – Tiziano Ferro "I Will Always Love You" – Whitney Houston "Graduation" – Vitamin C "Pursuit Of Happiness" – Kid Cudi "Clean" – Taylor Swift After Laughter (album) – Paramore Damn (album) – Kendrick Lamar "Girl Next Door" – Alessia Cara

