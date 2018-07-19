Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande Share “Dance To This” Video

After sharing a teaser for Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande’s retro and perfectly ridiculous “Dance To This” video, the full visual is finally here.

The song is tinged with 80s influences in a Phil Collins-esque drum fill and airy vocals from the duo. A video of them taking over a nursing home perfectly matches the vibe as they dance on tables in vintage fits.

Watch below:

Troye took to Twitter to share that the video was inspired by films such as Grease and even the iconic Cher, later sharing a tweet that simply says “wig???????????????” Same.