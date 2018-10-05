Twenty One Pilots Release 'Trench', Set to Perform at 2018 AMAs

Plus watch a new video for "My Blood"

October 5, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Twenty One Pilots perform on the 2016 American Music Awards

PictureGroup

Twenty One Pilots are continuing their dystopian story with the release of their brand new album, Trench.

The GRAMMY-winning duo went from playing intimate venues in their Columbus, OH hometown to selling out stadiums all over the world.

Trench continues to prove their success is well-deserved with one of the most unique and versatile albums of the year. From the emotionally vulnerable “Bandito” to the hard-hitting “Jumpsuit,” the duo’s fourth studio LP is a sonic journey.

The new video for “My Blood” follows two (?) troubled teens making their way through high school together before ending with a twist.

The band is also featured in the latest round of performer announcements for the 2018 American Music Awards, bringing their smash single “Jumpsuit” to the stage on October 9.

 

 

