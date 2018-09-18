Watch 5 Seconds of Summer Break Down “Youngblood” Lyrics

Aussie bop-makers 5 Seconds of Summer are breaking down their latest hit, “Youngblood.”

Although a superficially upbeat track, the band is calling out lyrics that make it much deeper than that and low key have us wondering who hurt them.

“Youngblood” tells the story of “naïve” young love, following the ups and downs of a relationship that’s often less than ideal. If Calum Hood says love is a scam then that’s it. Sorry to disappoint everyone but we don’t make the rules, love is officially cancelled.

Watch their full breakdown of the unsuspectingly emotional track below: