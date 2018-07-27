Watch the Thrilling ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer

Check out this Millie Bobbie Brown and Vera Farminga-fronted trailer

July 27, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farminga and Kyle Chandler

Kennell Krista / Dan MacMedan / Admedia

Godzilla is back and better than ever in this stunning new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The upcoming take on the classic monster series centers around a sixth mass extinction event that threatens all life on planet Earth. Their only hope is find all of the titans, god-sized monsters that are the deciding factor in continued life.

Watch the trailer below:  

This film marks the 35th Godzilla movie and is due in theaters May 31, 2019. The star-studded cast features Stranger ThingsMillie Bobbie Brown, Vera Farminga, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, and more.

Tags: 
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Millie Bobbie Brown
Vera Farminga
Kyle Chandler
Bradley Whitford