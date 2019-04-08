The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott Reportedly Releasing Song for ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season

We’re all expecting Game Of Thrones to go out in a huge way, but this rumored collaboration is one we didn’t think even they could pull off. According to Pitchfork, a source close to the project reports that The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott linked to create some pure magic for the final season’s soundtrack- and it’s dropping soon.

Related: The Official Trailer for 'Game Of Thrones' Final Season Is Here

Pitchfork reports that The Weeknd was asked to write a song for the eighth season, and soon enlisted the help of his superstar friends. The rumored song with the unmatched trio is expected to drop soon, likely after the April 14 start date of the final season of Game Of Thrones.

Along with bringing together some of the biggest names in music, fans also hope to wrap up loose ends such as who’s even left after the devastating battle at Winterfell. The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott would totally survive, they're all-powerful.

The Weeknd has teased that his first solo album since 2016 smash Starboy is in the works, and previously collabed with Travis Scott on “Wonderful.”